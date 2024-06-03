2,070 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Mastercard comprises 0.9% of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,595,559,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,025,000 after buying an additional 251,516 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,964,000 after buying an additional 306,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,214,000 after buying an additional 56,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,875,000 after buying an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,977,908 shares of company stock worth $896,753,428. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded up $4.97 on Friday, hitting $447.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,917,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,200. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $415.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $460.49 and a 200-day moving average of $447.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.