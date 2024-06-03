283,495 Shares in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Purchased by Kodai Capital Management LP

Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 283,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,000. Kodai Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Cinemark at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,333,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2,363.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 511,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 490,402 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth $5,505,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,550,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,646,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at $4,042,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Cinemark stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.10. 2,168,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,333. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

