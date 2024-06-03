311,510 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Acquired by Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 311,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 274,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 359,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 52,467 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.54. 61,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,432. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

