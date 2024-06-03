37,676 Shares in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.79% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMIN. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SMIN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 812,946 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average is $71.48. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $904.08 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.