4,051 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,061,490,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $288,168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,856,000 after purchasing an additional 720,647 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,230,000 after purchasing an additional 611,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Accenture by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,388,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,309,000 after buying an additional 578,610 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $282.19. 1,198,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,276. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.81. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $189.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

