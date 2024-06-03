40,877 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,879,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,033,000 after purchasing an additional 49,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $658.50. The stock had a trading volume of 510,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,669. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $740.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $735.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $526.11 and a one year high of $815.32. The firm has a market cap of $134.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.