74,410 Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.18% of Everbridge at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVBG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

View Our Latest Report on Everbridge

Everbridge Trading Up 0.0 %

EVBG traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $34.77. 104,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $36.31.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.