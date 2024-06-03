7,490 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $901,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWF traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $342.29. The stock had a trading volume of 964,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,717. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.96. The company has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $348.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.