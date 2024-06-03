888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Down 10.3% in May

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,200 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 548,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 328.1 days.
888 Stock Performance
Shares of 888 stock remained flat at $1.05 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. 888 has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.63.
888 Company Profile
