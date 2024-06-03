888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Down 10.3% in May

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,200 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 548,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 328.1 days.

888 Stock Performance

Shares of 888 stock remained flat at $1.05 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. 888 has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.63.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

