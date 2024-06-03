8,991 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 605.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,565,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after buying an additional 58,301 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22,505.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $96.70. 962,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,606,979. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

