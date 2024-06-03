89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Short Interest Down 5.9% in May

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNBGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,120,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 10,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 349.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

89bio Stock Up 0.3 %

ETNB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,876. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $779.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.11. 89bio has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

