A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Up 8.9% in May

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 3,600,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 926,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.20. 736,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $64.14 and a 1-year high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $995.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 6,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

