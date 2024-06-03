Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $193.00 at UBS Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $155.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.14.

ANF stock opened at $172.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 209.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 32,915 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at $4,512,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

