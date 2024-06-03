abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,900 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 397,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.82. 310,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,363. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 43,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 139,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 71,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

