Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,998,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 110,461 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises 2.5% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $35,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,516,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,111,000 after buying an additional 307,756 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1,879.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 779,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after buying an additional 740,352 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 67,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 62,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,752. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

