Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2024

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADXFree Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,998,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 110,461 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises 2.5% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $35,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,516,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,111,000 after buying an additional 307,756 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1,879.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 779,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after buying an additional 740,352 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 67,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 62,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,752. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)

