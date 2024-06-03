Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 312,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 18,635 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises about 2.6% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 517.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 13,430 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADX traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $20.45. 130,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,420. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $20.99.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.