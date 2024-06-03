Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,600 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the April 30th total of 659,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Adecoagro Stock Down 3.2 %
Adecoagro stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $9.53. 815,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,096. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $992.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $12.51.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 205,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 300,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
