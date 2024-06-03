ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.00

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 1241334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADMA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,099,878.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,577,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,490,095.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $17,221,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $7,963,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 182.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,893 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

