Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 389,283 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Adobe were worth $232,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $439.02. 3,755,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $481.94 and a 200 day moving average of $550.75. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $417.74 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

