Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is KBC Group NV’s 9th Largest Position

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,358 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,847 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.3% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $355,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Adobe by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 513 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $45,855,000. Ratio Wealth Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 731,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $436,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 144 shares of the software company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Price Performance

ADBE traded down $4.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $439.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $417.74 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $481.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

