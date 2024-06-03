Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAP. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.87.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of AAP opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $112.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

