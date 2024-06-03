Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Short Interest Update

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,600 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.49. 467,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,012. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $95.33 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.16.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $17,135,237. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

