Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ALRN

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.32. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $7.42.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 20,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $85,526.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,779,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,878.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 10,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $53,192.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,799,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,908,569.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 20,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $85,526.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,779,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,878.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aileron Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned about 0.16% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.