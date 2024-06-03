Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 3rd (NASDAQ:AFJKU)

Aimei Health Technology’s (NASDAQ:AFJKU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 3rd. Aimei Health Technology had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Aimei Health Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AFJKU opened at $10.39 on Monday. Aimei Health Technology has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aimei Health Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aimei Health Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Aimei Health Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,428,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000.

About Aimei Health Technology

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

