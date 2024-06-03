Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.