Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 737,203 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.23% of Manulife Financial worth $92,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,526,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,508,000 after buying an additional 1,086,776 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,074,000 after buying an additional 7,766,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,568,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,840,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,277,000 after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,138,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,468,000 after acquiring an additional 446,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.96. 2,512,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,672. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

