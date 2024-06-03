Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.20% of First Citizens BancShares worth $40,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,829.90.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $6,209,022 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $24.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,698.43. 413,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.86. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,181.71 and a 12 month high of $1,810.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,673.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1,544.35.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

