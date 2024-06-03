Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Nuvei worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,616,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,984 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,194,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 214,800 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $30,845,000. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Nuvei by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 703,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 175,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Nuvei by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 627,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after buying an additional 77,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NVEI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nuvei from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of NVEI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.20. 527,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,020. Nuvei Co. has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -805.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

