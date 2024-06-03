Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $13.66 Million Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 842,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,268 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in KE were worth $13,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 204,791 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,934,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,653 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,926,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth about $43,492,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,573,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 180,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 target price on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

KE Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,377,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,137,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.77. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. KE’s payout ratio is 75.61%.

KE Company Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.