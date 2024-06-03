Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $151.89 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,869,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 669,366 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.39% of TC Energy worth $151,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Norges Bank bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $341,262,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in TC Energy by 70.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,540,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,000 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $235,580,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in TC Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,495 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in TC Energy by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,304,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,342 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.56. 2,178,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRP

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.