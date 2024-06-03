Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,777 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Global Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the third quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIC stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.61. The company had a trading volume of 54,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,350. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Global Industrial had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

In other Global Industrial news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $15,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 65.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

