Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.21% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $47,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.9 %

WPM stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,439,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,712. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.75. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $57.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

