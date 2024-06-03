Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.10% of DigitalOcean worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DigitalOcean stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,852. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $51.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. Analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

DOCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DigitalOcean

About DigitalOcean

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.