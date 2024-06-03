Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $4,911,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $1,029,000.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.92. 1,122,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,807. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

