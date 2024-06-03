Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 10,350 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,040,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8,697.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,177,000 after buying an additional 859,134 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,366,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,665,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.51. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

