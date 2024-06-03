Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 18,902 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $41.09. 29,396,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,922,978. The firm has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $66.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

