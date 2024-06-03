Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,873 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Block were worth $19,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth about $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 3,525.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,310 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $157,021,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Block by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,683,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,765,000 after buying an additional 1,130,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 1.4 %

SQ traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $64.08. 10,928,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,920,638. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.54.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares in the company, valued at $20,158,456.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,653 shares of company stock worth $27,333,065. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

