Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 3,279 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 94,540 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,281,000 after acquiring an additional 386,717 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Wayfair by 3,978.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 88.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 297,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of W stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.49. 3,571,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 3.32. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on W shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on W

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $207,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $682,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,522.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,282 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $207,094.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,664 shares of company stock worth $4,255,493 in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.