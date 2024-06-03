Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 377 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.0 %

HLI traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,047. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.