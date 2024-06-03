Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 5,374 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,779 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,400,780. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $641.62. 4,071,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $610.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.57. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $664.25. The company has a market cap of $276.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.