Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,363,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,876,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.6% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.31% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.64 on Friday, reaching $529.96. 3,933,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,076. The company has a market capitalization of $457.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $535.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $519.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

