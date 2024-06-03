Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 824,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 299,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 111.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.36. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

