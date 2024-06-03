Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 824,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.
ARE stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 111.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.36. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.
