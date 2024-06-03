Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in May

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.5 days.
Algoma Central Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AGMJF opened at $10.39 on Monday. Algoma Central has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.
Algoma Central Company Profile
