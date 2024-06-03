Algorand Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.51 billion and $35.30 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00051245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00017404 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012140 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,172,375,424 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

