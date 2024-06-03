Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 0.9%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.50 and last traded at $77.63. Approximately 5,804,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 18,639,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $198.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

