Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 28,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $144,036.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

