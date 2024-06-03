Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.02. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495,584 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,662,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,040,000 after acquiring an additional 261,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,309,000 after acquiring an additional 795,754 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,869,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

