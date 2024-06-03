Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP cut its position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Alta Equipment Group accounts for 0.2% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1,997.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $127,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALTG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 33,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,453. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.17). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $441.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

