AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.00.

AltaGas Trading Up 1.8 %

TSE:ALA opened at C$30.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.77. The stock has a market cap of C$9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$22.62 and a 12 month high of C$30.95.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Equities analysts predict that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Insider Activity at AltaGas

In other news, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 100,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.45, for a total value of C$3,045,000.00. In related news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$361,564.00. Also, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.45, for a total value of C$3,045,000.00. Insiders have sold 194,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,722 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

