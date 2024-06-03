Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) CEO Gregg J. Felton Purchases 82,576 Shares

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 82,576 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $322,046.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,977,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,710,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMPS stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.07. 742,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,958. The stock has a market cap of $653.93 million, a P/E ratio of -81.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.28.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Altus Power by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Altus Power by 805.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Altus Power from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

